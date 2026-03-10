“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five-year holding period, or even longer, fits squarely within the strategy. A key test of that philosophy is to examine how a patient investor would have fared by simply buying and holding a quality business through market cycles.

Tapestry Inc (— the parent company of the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands —) is a leading player in accessible luxury handbags, accessories, and lifestyle products. How would a five-year buy-and-hold strategy have worked out for an investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR)? Below, we examine the outcome for an investor who committed $10,000 to the stock in 2021 and reinvested all dividends along the way.

TPR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/10/2021 $10,000



03/10/2021 $38,433



03/09/2026 End date: 03/09/2026 Start price/share: $42.97 End price/share: $145.50 Starting shares: 232.72 Ending shares: 264.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.20 Total return: 284.32% Average annual return: 30.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,433.45

As shown above, the five-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 30.92%. That performance would have turned a $10,000 investment made five years ago into $38,433.45 today (as of 03/09/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 284.32% over the period.

For context, this return meaningfully outpaces the long-run average annual total return of the U.S. equity market, which has typically been in the high single digits over extended periods. The result underlines how a concentrated position in a single, well-chosen equity can dramatically outperform broader indices — while also carrying higher risk if the thesis proves incorrect.

Looking at the underlying drivers, several fundamental factors have supported Tapestry over this period, including growth in its core Coach brand, expansion in China and other international markets, a sharpened focus on direct-to-consumer and digital channels, and a continued emphasis on margin expansion and disciplined cost management. In addition, the company has been active in returning capital to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases, which can enhance per-share results over time.

Beyond share price appreciation, another component of TPR’s total return these past five years has been the payment by Tapestry Inc of $6.20 per share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of those dividends can be a powerful way to compound returns, as each dividend payment is used to acquire additional shares that themselves generate future dividends and participate in any price gains. For the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on the ex-dividend date is used.)

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, we calculate that TPR has a current yield of approximately 1.10%. Another useful datapoint is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing the current annualized dividend of $1.60 against the original $42.97 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.56%, illustrating how an investor’s effective income yield can rise over time when a company maintains or grows its dividend.

Investors should also bear in mind that the path to these returns is rarely smooth. Over the last five years, Tapestry shares would have experienced periods of volatility driven by factors such as shifting consumer demand, macroeconomic uncertainty, foreign exchange movements, and evolving competitive dynamics in the global luxury and premium accessories markets. A long-term, Buffett-style approach assumes the fortitude to hold through such episodes, focusing on business fundamentals rather than short-term price action.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results. The key question for current and prospective shareholders is whether the strategic initiatives that supported Tapestry’s performance over the last cycle — including brand elevation, omnichannel growth, cost discipline, and capital allocation — remain intact and sustainable in the face of changing consumer preferences and economic conditions. Ultimately, how TPR shares perform over the next five years will depend on factors such as earnings growth, free cash flow generation, competitive positioning, and management’s continued commitment to shareholder-friendly policies.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here is one more investment quote worth considering before you go:

“Based on my own personal experience, both as an investor in recent years and an expert witness in years past, rarely do more than three or four variables really count. Everything else is noise.” — Martin Whitman