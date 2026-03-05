“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a five year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) back in 2021, holding through to today.

03/04/2026 End date: 03/04/2026 Start price/share: $183.47 End price/share: $166.90 Starting shares: 54.50 Ending shares: 54.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -9.03% Average annual return: -1.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,094.69

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,094.69 today (as of 03/04/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -9.03% (something to think about: how might IT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch