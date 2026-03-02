Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

BSX 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/02/2021
$10,000

03/02/2021		   $19,829

02/27/2026
End date: 02/27/2026
Start price/share: $38.76
End price/share: $76.85
Starting shares: 258.00
Ending shares: 258.00
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 98.27%
Average annual return: 14.69%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $19,829.04

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,829.04 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 98.27% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch