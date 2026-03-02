“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|03/02/2021
|
|End date:
|02/27/2026
|Start price/share:
|$38.76
|End price/share:
|$76.85
|Starting shares:
|258.00
|Ending shares:
|258.00
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|98.27%
|Average annual return:
|14.69%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$19,829.04
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,829.04 today (as of 02/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 98.27% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch