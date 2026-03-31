“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This well-known Warren Buffett quote highlights the importance of time horizon in equity investing. A disciplined, long-term framework forces investors to ask a simple but powerful question before committing capital: could we comfortably own this business for many years, even if the market were unavailable in the interim?

For investors who subscribe to a buy-and-hold discipline, short-term price volatility is a secondary concern. What ultimately matters is the compound effect of earnings growth, dividends, and valuation over the long haul. Looking back five years to the first quarter of 2021, investors evaluating Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) would have been making precisely this kind of judgment.

BK is one of the largest global custody and asset servicing banks, with a business model tilted toward fee-based revenue from securities services, asset management, and related activities rather than traditional spread-based lending. That positioning often makes custodial banks more sensitive to global capital markets and interest rate levels than to classic credit cycles, a factor long-term investors typically weigh carefully.

With that backdrop in mind, here is how a five-year investment initiated in 2021 would have played out.

BK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/31/2021 $10,000



03/31/2021 $28,027



03/30/2026 End date: 03/30/2026 Start price/share: $47.29 End price/share: $115.18 Starting shares: 211.46 Ending shares: 243.37 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.30 Total return: 180.32% Average annual return: 22.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,027.39

As the data illustrate, this five-year investment horizon produced an exceptional outcome: an annualized rate of return of 22.89% and a total return of 180.32%. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 03/31/2021 would have grown to $28,027.39 by 03/30/2026, assuming dividends were fully reinvested. That level of compounding meaningfully exceeded typical long-run equity market averages.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which captures the full effect of distributions and reinvestment on long-term performance.

The Role Of Dividends In BK’s Total Return

Beyond share price appreciation, a key contributor to total return over the period was income. Over these five years, Bank of New York Mellon Corp paid a cumulative $8.30 per share in cash dividends. Reinvesting those dividends back into BK shares increased the investor’s share count from 211.46 to 243.37, adding a meaningful incremental boost to ending portfolio value.

Automatic reinvestment of dividends remains one of the simplest and most effective tools for compounding wealth. Each quarterly payout purchases additional shares, which then generate their own dividends, establishing a virtuous cycle over multi-year horizons. In the above calculations, the closing price on the ex-dividend date is used to determine the reinvestment price, in line with standard DRIP (dividend reinvestment plan) methodologies.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.12 per share, BK currently offers a dividend yield of approximately 1.84% on the prevailing share price. For the investor who initiated a position at $47.29 per share, that same $2.12 annual dividend translates into a “yield on cost” of 3.89%. In other words, relative to the original purchase price, the annual income stream has become far more attractive over time.

Context: What Long-Term Investors Endured

The headline numbers do not fully capture the experience of owning a bank stock through a volatile macroeconomic period. Between 2021 and 2026, investors in BK navigated:

Sharp shifts in monetary policy, as the U.S. Federal Reserve moved from near-zero rates to an aggressive tightening cycle and then toward a more balanced stance.

Elevated market volatility, including drawdowns in global risk assets and periodic concerns over financial system stability.

Ongoing structural change in the asset management and custody industries, with continued fee pressure, consolidation, and the need for heavy technology investment.

Through that backdrop, BK continued to generate substantial fee income from securities servicing and asset management, while also benefiting at various points from higher short-term interest rates on client balances. For patient shareholders who refrained from reacting to interim price moves, the combination of earnings power, regular dividends, and a supportive rate environment over parts of the period translated into meaningful capital appreciation.

Framing The Next Five Years

The natural follow-on question for forward-looking investors is how BK shares might perform over the next five years. No calculator can answer that decisively, and past returns never guarantee future results. However, the 2021–2026 experience underscores a few durable principles:

Entry valuation matters. Initiating positions when expectations and valuations are reasonable can materially enhance long-term outcomes.

Initiating positions when expectations and valuations are reasonable can materially enhance long-term outcomes. Dividends and reinvestment are powerful. Modest yields can become compelling when combined with consistent dividend growth and automatic reinvestment.

Modest yields can become compelling when combined with consistent dividend growth and automatic reinvestment. Staying invested through volatility is often rewarded. Investors willing to look past interim drawdowns were in position to capture the full cycle of recovery and compounding.

For investors evaluating BK or similar financial institutions today, factors such as capital strength, regulatory environment, competitive positioning in custody and asset servicing, and sensitivity to rate cycles will remain central to any long-term thesis.

None of this diminishes the importance of risk management. Financial stocks are exposed to market, credit, and operational risks, and the sector historically has exhibited periods of pronounced cyclicality. A diversified portfolio and an honest assessment of risk tolerance remain essential.

Buffett’s Discipline And Investor Psychology

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett

This admonition speaks directly to the psychological demands of equity ownership. Even sound businesses can experience sharp, temporary price declines. The 2021–2026 BK experience is a reminder that long-term results often accrue to investors who approach the market as partial owners of businesses, not as short-term traders of quotes.

For those who bought BK in 2021 with a five-year horizon and the fortitude to hold through inevitable volatility, the payoff has been clear in the numbers. The more difficult, and more important, task is to apply that same discipline looking forward, not just in hindsight.