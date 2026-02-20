The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2006.

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $33,320.00 today (as of 02/19/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 233.50% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of UAL’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by United Airlines Holdings Inc of $2.15/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of /share, we calculate that UAL has a current yield of approximately 0.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of against the original $35.43/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.00%.

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle