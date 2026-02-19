Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2021, investors considering an investment into shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

WFC 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/19/2021
$10,000

02/19/2021		   $26,314

02/18/2026
End date: 02/18/2026
Start price/share: $37.83
End price/share: $88.56
Starting shares: 264.34
Ending shares: 297.17
Dividends reinvested/share: $6.55
Total return: 163.18%
Average annual return: 21.35%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $26,314.73

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $26,314.73 today (as of 02/18/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 163.18% (something to think about: how might WFC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Wells Fargo & Co paid investors a total of $6.55/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that WFC has a current yield of approximately 2.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $37.83/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.37%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch