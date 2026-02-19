“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2021, investors considering an investment into shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|02/19/2021
|
|End date:
|02/18/2026
|Start price/share:
|$37.83
|End price/share:
|$88.56
|Starting shares:
|264.34
|Ending shares:
|297.17
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.55
|Total return:
|163.18%
|Average annual return:
|21.35%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$26,314.73
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 21.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $26,314.73 today (as of 02/18/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 163.18% (something to think about: how might WFC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Wells Fargo & Co paid investors a total of $6.55/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that WFC has a current yield of approximately 2.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $37.83/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.37%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch