The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

WST 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/22/2016 $10,000



02/22/2016 $42,616



02/19/2026 End date: 02/19/2026 Start price/share: $59.45 End price/share: $243.83 Starting shares: 168.21 Ending shares: 174.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.80 Total return: 326.17% Average annual return: 15.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,616.56

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,616.56 today (as of 02/19/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 326.17% (something to think about: how might WST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has paid $6.80/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 10 years we looked at above. Many an investor will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a great way for an investor to compound their returns. The above calculations are done with the assuption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calcuations use the closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .88/share, we calculate that WST has a current yield of approximately 0.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .88 against the original $59.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.61%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell