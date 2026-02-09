“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fiserv Inc (NASD: FISV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

Start date: 02/09/2021



End date: 02/06/2026



02/06/2026 End date: 02/06/2026 Start price/share: $113.45 End price/share: $60.00 Starting shares: 88.14 Ending shares: 88.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -47.11% Average annual return: -11.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,290.01

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -11.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,290.01 today (as of 02/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -47.11% (something to think about: how might FISV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” — Warren Buffett