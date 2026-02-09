“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Fiserv Inc (NASD: FISV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|02/09/2021
|
|End date:
|02/06/2026
|Start price/share:
|$113.45
|End price/share:
|$60.00
|Starting shares:
|88.14
|Ending shares:
|88.14
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-47.11%
|Average annual return:
|-11.97%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,290.01
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -11.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,290.01 today (as of 02/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -47.11% (something to think about: how might FISV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” — Warren Buffett