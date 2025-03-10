One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

FFIV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/10/2015 $10,000



03/10/2015 $24,556



03/07/2025 End date: 03/07/2025 Start price/share: $112.29 End price/share: $275.63 Starting shares: 89.06 Ending shares: 89.06 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 145.46% Average annual return: 9.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,556.88

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,556.88 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 145.46% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch