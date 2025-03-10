“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|03/10/2015
|
|End date:
|03/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$112.29
|End price/share:
|$275.63
|Starting shares:
|89.06
|Ending shares:
|89.06
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|145.46%
|Average annual return:
|9.40%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,556.88
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,556.88 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 145.46% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch