Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2021, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASD: CHRW), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

CHRW 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/12/2021
$10,000

02/12/2021		   $24,206

02/11/2026
End date: 02/11/2026
Start price/share: $91.30
End price/share: $196.33
Starting shares: 109.53
Ending shares: 123.27
Dividends reinvested/share: $11.73
Total return: 142.02%
Average annual return: 19.34%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $24,206.40

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,206.40 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 142.02% (something to think about: how might CHRW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. paid investors a total of $11.73/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that CHRW has a current yield of approximately 1.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $91.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.40%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes