“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2021, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASD: CHRW), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|02/12/2021
|
|End date:
|02/11/2026
|Start price/share:
|$91.30
|End price/share:
|$196.33
|Starting shares:
|109.53
|Ending shares:
|123.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$11.73
|Total return:
|142.02%
|Average annual return:
|19.34%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,206.40
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,206.40 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 142.02% (something to think about: how might CHRW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. paid investors a total of $11.73/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that CHRW has a current yield of approximately 1.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $91.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.40%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes