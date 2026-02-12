“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2016.

O 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/12/2016 $10,000



02/12/2016 $17,578



02/11/2026 End date: 02/11/2026 Start price/share: $58.60 End price/share: $64.50 Starting shares: 170.65 Ending shares: 272.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.95 Total return: 75.74% Average annual return: 5.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,578.87

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,578.87 today (as of 02/11/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 75.74% (something to think about: how might O shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of O’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Realty Income Corp of $27.95/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.24/share, we calculate that O has a current yield of approximately 5.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.24 against the original $58.60/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.57%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“It’s not always easy to do what’s not popular, but that’s where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized.” — John Neff