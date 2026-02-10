The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

02/09/2026 End date: 02/09/2026 Start price/share: $53.15 End price/share: $962.32 Starting shares: 188.15 Ending shares: 218.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.42 Total return: 2,007.17% Average annual return: 16.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $210,627.31

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $210,627.31 today (as of 02/09/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,007.17% (something to think about: how might MCK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that McKesson Corp paid investors a total of $25.42/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.28/share, we calculate that MCK has a current yield of approximately 0.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.28 against the original $53.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.64%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus