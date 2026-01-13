The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

01/12/2026 End date: 01/12/2026 Start price/share: $32.68 End price/share: $25.64 Starting shares: 306.00 Ending shares: 575.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.38 Total return: 47.48% Average annual return: 1.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,746.50

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $14,746.50 today (as of 01/12/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 47.48% (something to think about: how might BEN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Franklin Resources Inc paid investors a total of $19.38/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.32/share, we calculate that BEN has a current yield of approximately 5.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.32 against the original $32.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 15.76%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” — Warren Buffett