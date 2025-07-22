The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a two-decade holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB) back in 2005, holding through to today.

BIIB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2005 $10,000



07/22/2005 $31,910



07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $38.46 End price/share: $122.68 Starting shares: 260.01 Ending shares: 260.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 218.98% Average annual return: 5.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,910.58

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $31,910.58 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 218.98% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban