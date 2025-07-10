The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

CB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2005 $10,000



07/22/2005 $177,240



07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $23.26 End price/share: $274.02 Starting shares: 429.92 Ending shares: 647.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $44.54 Total return: 1,672.91% Average annual return: 15.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $177,240.32

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $177,240.32 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,672.91% (something to think about: how might CB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Chubb Ltd paid investors a total of $44.54/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.88/share, we calculate that CB has a current yield of approximately 1.42%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.88 against the original $23.26/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.10%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken