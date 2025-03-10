“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

02/28/2025 End date: 02/28/2025 Start price/share: $140.79 End price/share: $142.01 Starting shares: 71.03 Ending shares: 84.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.08 Total return: 19.90% Average annual return: 3.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,989.67

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,989.67 today (as of 02/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 19.90% (something to think about: how might KMB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kimberly-Clark Corp. paid investors a total of $23.08/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.04/share, we calculate that KMB has a current yield of approximately 3.55%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.04 against the original $140.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.52%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett