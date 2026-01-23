A key lesson we can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how to think about a potential stock investment in the context of a long-term time horizon. Every investor in a stock has a choice: bite our fingernails over the short-term ups and downs that are inevitable with the stock market, or, zero in on stocks we are comfortable to simply buy and hold for the long haul — maybe even a ten year holding period. Heck, investors can even choose to completely ignore the stock market’s short-run quotations and instead go into their initial investment planning to hold on for years and years regardless of the fluctuations in price that might occur next.

Today, we examine what would have happened over a ten year holding period, had you decided back in 2016 to buy shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) and simply hold through to today.

WM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/25/2016 $10,000



01/25/2016 $52,783



01/22/2026 End date: 01/22/2026 Start price/share: $52.24 End price/share: $229.00 Starting shares: 191.42 Ending shares: 230.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.43 Total return: 427.79% Average annual return: 18.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $52,783.60

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $52,783.60 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 427.79% (something to think about: how might WM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of WM’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Waste Management, Inc. of $23.43/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.3/share, we calculate that WM has a current yield of approximately 1.44%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.3 against the original $52.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.76%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Experience taught me a few things. One is to listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper. The second is that you’re generally better off sticking with what you know. And the third is that sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make.” — Donald Trump