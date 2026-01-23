“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

01/22/2026 End date: 01/22/2026 Start price/share: $206.46 End price/share: $231.37 Starting shares: 48.44 Ending shares: 54.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.29 Total return: 25.21% Average annual return: 4.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,518.47

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,518.47 today (as of 01/22/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.21% (something to think about: how might UNP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Union Pacific Corp paid investors a total of $25.29/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.52/share, we calculate that UNP has a current yield of approximately 2.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.52 against the original $206.46/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.16%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch