“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/15/2021
|
|End date:
|01/14/2026
|Start price/share:
|$87.87
|End price/share:
|$83.10
|Starting shares:
|113.80
|Ending shares:
|113.80
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-5.43%
|Average annual return:
|-1.11%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,457.18
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,457.18 today (as of 01/14/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -5.43% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman