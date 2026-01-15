“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

01/14/2026 End date: 01/14/2026 Start price/share: $87.87 End price/share: $83.10 Starting shares: 113.80 Ending shares: 113.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -5.43% Average annual return: -1.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,457.18

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,457.18 today (as of 01/14/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -5.43% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Generally, the greater the stigma or revulsion, the better the bargain.” — Seth Klarman