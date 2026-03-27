“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a useful question is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we could not sell it for many years.

A disciplined buy-and-hold approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — potentially a full market cycle or longer. For many equity investors, that can mean a decade-long holding period. With that perspective in mind, suppose a buy-and-hold investor had considered buying shares of D.R. Horton Inc (referred to here as Horton Inc, ticker NYSE: DHI) back in 2016. Below, we look at how such an investment would have worked out over the subsequent 10 years, assuming dividends were reinvested.

DHI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2016 $10,000



03/28/2016 $50,936



03/26/2026 End date: 03/26/2026 Start price/share: $29.82 End price/share: $135.96 Starting shares: 335.35 Ending shares: 374.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.76 Total return: 409.57% Average annual return: 17.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,936.21

The above analysis shows that this decade-long investment would have worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.68%. That performance would have turned a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago into $50,936.21 today (as of 03/26/2026).

On a total return basis, that outcome represents a gain of 409.57%. Put differently, every dollar invested in Horton Inc at the outset of this period would have grown to more than five dollars, assuming dividends were reinvested. For long-term investors thinking in terms of decades rather than quarters, this kind of compounding is central to wealth creation. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The Role Of Dividends And Reinvestment

Notice that Horton Inc paid investors a total of $8.76 per share in dividends over the 10-year holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price appreciation alone. Even for a company better known for growth than for income, that cash distribution stream contributed meaningfully to investor outcomes.

Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment grow over time by increasing the share count. In the example above, the position grew from 335.35 starting shares to 374.80 ending shares. That incremental share accumulation means that, by the end of the period, investors were not only benefiting from a higher stock price, but from owning more shares as well.

For the purposes of the above calculations, it is assumed that all dividends are reinvested and that, for this exercise, the closing price on the ex-dividend date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend. In practice, transaction costs, taxes, and individual circumstances can affect realized investor returns.

Dividend Yield Today And Yield On Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.80 per share, we calculate that DHI has a current yield of approximately 1.32%. While that headline yield is modest when compared with higher-yielding sectors such as utilities or real estate investment trusts, it is important to consider the growth of that dividend over time.

Another interesting datapoint is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing the current annualized dividend of $1.80 against the original $29.82 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.43%. For long-term income-focused investors, rising yield on cost can provide a measure of how effectively dividend growth has enhanced the income stream relative to the original capital committed.

Investors should also recognize that D.R. Horton has historically emphasized reinvesting cash flow to support growth, land acquisition, and share repurchases, with the dividend starting from a low base and increasing over time. That capital allocation mix has contributed to the strong total return profile seen over the last decade, even with a relatively low current dividend yield.

What Drove D.R. Horton’s Performance Over The Past Decade

Several structural and company-specific factors help explain why Horton Inc delivered strong results over this 10-year window:

U.S. housing cycle tailwinds: Following the global financial crisis, U.S. housing started from a position of under-building and tight supply. As job growth recovered, household formation resumed and mortgage rates remained historically low for much of the period, supporting demand for new homes.

Following the global financial crisis, U.S. housing started from a position of under-building and tight supply. As job growth recovered, household formation resumed and mortgage rates remained historically low for much of the period, supporting demand for new homes. Scale advantages: D.R. Horton has grown into one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with a broad geographic footprint and a diversified product offering across entry-level, move-up, and active adult buyers. Scale can provide cost efficiencies and land acquisition advantages that support margins over a full cycle.

D.R. Horton has grown into one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with a broad geographic footprint and a diversified product offering across entry-level, move-up, and active adult buyers. Scale can provide cost efficiencies and land acquisition advantages that support margins over a full cycle. Focus on entry-level and affordable homes: Demand has been particularly strong in segments serving first-time buyers and more affordable price points, an area where Horton has been active. Persistent undersupply of housing in many markets underpinned pricing power and absorption rates.

Demand has been particularly strong in segments serving first-time buyers and more affordable price points, an area where Horton has been active. Persistent undersupply of housing in many markets underpinned pricing power and absorption rates. Balance sheet and risk management: Relative to prior cycles, large public builders have generally maintained more disciplined balance sheets, with an emphasis on controlled land positions and liquidity. That discipline can help firms navigate macro volatility while still returning capital to shareholders via dividends and repurchases.

Relative to prior cycles, large public builders have generally maintained more disciplined balance sheets, with an emphasis on controlled land positions and liquidity. That discipline can help firms navigate macro volatility while still returning capital to shareholders via dividends and repurchases. Earnings and cash flow growth: The combination of volume growth, pricing, and margin expansion translated into rising earnings per share and free cash flow, which in turn supported the dividend and share price appreciation.

These factors, taken together, help explain why a long-term investor who was willing to look through short-term housing market volatility and cyclical headlines was rewarded over this particular decade.

Looking Ahead: The Next 10 Years

The historical performance outlined above naturally prompts the question of how Horton Inc shares might perform over the next 10 years. While no one can forecast future returns with certainty, a few considerations are relevant for long-horizon investors:

Interest rate environment: Mortgage rates are a critical driver of affordability and demand. A higher-for-longer rate regime could moderate housing activity, while any sustained easing could provide a tailwind.

Mortgage rates are a critical driver of affordability and demand. A higher-for-longer rate regime could moderate housing activity, while any sustained easing could provide a tailwind. Demographics and supply: Demographic trends, including millennial household formation and ongoing housing undersupply in many regions, may continue to support structural demand for new homes, even if cyclicality persists.

Demographic trends, including millennial household formation and ongoing housing undersupply in many regions, may continue to support structural demand for new homes, even if cyclicality persists. Margin resilience: Input costs, labor availability, and land prices will influence profitability. The company’s ability to manage costs and maintain pricing power will be central to future earnings growth.

Input costs, labor availability, and land prices will influence profitability. The company’s ability to manage costs and maintain pricing power will be central to future earnings growth. Capital allocation: Management decisions on dividends, share repurchases, and reinvestment in the business will shape the balance between income and capital appreciation for shareholders.

Investors should also consider risks, including macroeconomic slowdowns, tighter credit conditions, regulatory changes, or regional housing corrections, any of which could affect results over shorter periods even if long-term fundamentals remain supportive.

A Long-Term Perspective, In Buffett’s Words

Warren Buffett’s emphasis on a long time horizon aligns closely with the type of decade-long analysis presented here. The 2016‑2026 experience of investors in Horton Inc illustrates how combining a durable business model with patience, reinvestment, and disciplined capital allocation can compound capital meaningfully over time.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett

For many investors, the more decisive edge lies in temperament: the willingness to hold quality businesses through full cycles, rather than in attempting to forecast short-term market moves.