“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five-year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. United Parcel Service Inc (“UPS”, NYSE: UPS) is widely followed as a bellwether for global economic activity and as a mature, dividend-paying franchise.

How would such a long-term, buy-and-hold approach have worked out for an investor who purchased UPS in 2021 and simply reinvested all dividends along the way? Below, we examine the outcome of a hypothetical five-year, $10,000 investment in UPS made in April 2021 and held through April 2026.

UPS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/13/2021 $10,000



04/13/2021 $7,015



04/10/2026 End date: 04/10/2026 Start price/share: $179.42 End price/share: $101.70 Starting shares: 55.74 Ending shares: 68.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.34 Total return: -29.85% Average annual return: -6.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,015.90

As shown above, the five-year investment result for this period worked out poorly for UPS shareholders, with an annualized rate of return of -6.85%. That performance would have turned a $10K investment made five years ago into $7,015.90 today (as of 04/10/2026). On a total return basis, the investment declined by -29.85% despite regular dividend income. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

It is worth emphasizing that this outcome reflects a specific, relatively challenging five-year window for the global logistics sector. The period from 2021 through 2026 captured the normalization of pandemic-era e-commerce volumes, rising labor and transportation costs, elevated capital expenditures, and a higher interest-rate environment, all of which weighed on the valuation of economically sensitive, capital-intensive businesses such as UPS.

How Dividends Shaped The UPS Total Return

Many income-focused investors refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend. In the case of United Parcel Service Inc, investors have received $30.34/share in dividends over the five-year period examined in the exercise above. This is a substantial cash component relative to the starting share price and underscores UPS’s status as an income-oriented equity.

This means total return was driven not just by share price performance, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, the assumption is that dividends are reinvested — i.e., used to purchase additional shares via a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). The calculations use the closing price on the ex-dividend date to determine how many fractional shares could be purchased at each distribution.

As a result of reinvestment, the investor’s position grew from 55.74 shares at inception to 68.98 shares by April 2026, even though no additional external capital was committed. This compounding effect partly offset the decline in the share price, but it was not enough to overcome the magnitude of the price drawdown over this period.

Current Dividend Yield Versus Yield On Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.56/share, we calculate that UPS has a current yield of approximately 6.45%. In other words, a new investor buying UPS at recent prices would be receiving a forward dividend yield in the mid-single digits, a level that screens as relatively high within the large-cap U.S. equity universe and reflects both the company’s payout policy and the market’s more cautious appraisal of its medium-term earnings power.

Another interesting datapoint to examine is “yield on cost” — the current annualized dividend divided by the original purchase price. In this case, we can express the current annualized dividend of $6.56 against the original $179.42/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.59%. Put differently, relative to the capital initially committed in 2021, the annual dividend income stream has grown to the equivalent of a 3.59% coupon, even though the market price of the shares has fallen.

For long-term dividend investors, this distinction is important. A weak five-year price chart can coexist with a rising dividend stream, and long holding periods can, in some cases, allow yield on cost to climb meaningfully over time. However, in UPS’s case over this particular horizon, dividend growth and reinvestment did not fully offset the compression in valuation and weaker share price.

Context: What Happened To UPS Between 2021 And 2026?

UPS entered 2021 coming off an extraordinary period of demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, when e-commerce volumes and residential deliveries surged. The company’s share price in early 2021 reflected optimism that elevated parcel volumes and pricing power could prove more durable, and that efficiency initiatives would translate into sustained margin expansion.

Over the ensuing years, however, the operating backdrop became more complex:

Parcel and freight volumes normalized as economies reopened and consumer spending rotated back toward services.

Labor costs moved higher, including through new wage and benefit agreements, pressuring operating margins.

Fuel and transportation-related expenses were volatile, complicating cost management.

Investments in network modernization and automation continued, elevating capital expenditure needs.

Higher interest rates increased the cost of capital and reduced investor appetite for more cyclical, rate-sensitive equities.

Taken together, these factors contributed to earnings pressure and multiple compression for the stock. Even though UPS continued to return capital to shareholders via dividends and, at times, share repurchases, the market repriced the shares lower, leading to the negative total return outcome over this specific five-year stretch.

Looking Ahead: The Next Five Years

The backward-looking calculation above is a useful illustration of how timing and valuation matter, even for high-quality, dividend-paying businesses. An investor who purchased UPS at a richer valuation in 2021 experienced a difficult subsequent period, despite continuous dividend income and a long-term holding mindset that would appear consistent with the Warren Buffett quote at the top of this article.

Forward returns from today’s levels will ultimately be driven by a different set of variables: how quickly global trade and industrial activity normalize, the trajectory of parcel volumes and pricing, management’s ability to align costs with demand, and the company’s capital allocation decisions, including its commitment to the dividend. A higher starting dividend yield may offer some cushion, but does not eliminate the underlying business and macroeconomic risks.

As always, investors should consider their own risk tolerance, income needs, and time horizon when evaluating whether a stock like UPS fits into their portfolio. Historical returns over one specific window are informative but not determinative; they show how even well-known, large-cap franchises can deliver disappointing outcomes when purchased at demanding valuations or during cyclical peaks.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes