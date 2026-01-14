The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2006.

HUM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/17/2006 $10,000



01/17/2006 $56,057



01/13/2026 End date: 01/13/2026 Start price/share: $55.66 End price/share: $273.96 Starting shares: 179.66 Ending shares: 204.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.14 Total return: 460.79% Average annual return: 9.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $56,057.34

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.00%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $56,057.34 today (as of 01/13/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 460.79% (something to think about: how might HUM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of HUM’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Humana Inc. of $31.14/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.54/share, we calculate that HUM has a current yield of approximately 1.29%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.54 against the original $55.66/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.32%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman