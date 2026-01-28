The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

01/27/2026 End date: 01/27/2026 Start price/share: $17.09 End price/share: $100.62 Starting shares: 585.14 Ending shares: 585.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 488.77% Average annual return: 19.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $58,898.10

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $58,898.10 today (as of 01/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 488.77% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller