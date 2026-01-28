“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|01/28/2016
|
|End date:
|01/27/2026
|Start price/share:
|$17.09
|End price/share:
|$100.62
|Starting shares:
|585.14
|Ending shares:
|585.14
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|488.77%
|Average annual return:
|19.39%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$58,898.10
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $58,898.10 today (as of 01/27/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 488.77% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller