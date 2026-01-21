The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

NVDA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/23/2006 $10,000



01/23/2006 $5,247,190



01/20/2026 End date: 01/20/2026 Start price/share: $0.37 End price/share: $178.07 Starting shares: 27,027.03 Ending shares: 29,472.16 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.22 Total return: 52,381.07% Average annual return: 36.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,247,190.41

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 36.76%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $5,247,190.41 today (as of 01/20/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 52,381.07% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.22/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $0.37/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.41%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher