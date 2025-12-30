The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) back in 2015, holding through to today.

ORLY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/30/2015 $10,000



12/30/2015 $53,416



12/29/2025 End date: 12/29/2025 Start price/share: $17.18 End price/share: $91.78 Starting shares: 582.07 Ending shares: 582.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 434.23% Average annual return: 18.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $53,416.50

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $53,416.50 today (as of 12/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 434.23% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch