One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

MKC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/19/2005 $10,000



12/19/2005 $68,812



12/17/2025 End date: 12/17/2025 Start price/share: $15.11 End price/share: $68.65 Starting shares: 661.81 Ending shares: 1,002.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.70 Total return: 587.95% Average annual return: 10.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $68,812.63

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $68,812.63 today (as of 12/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 587.95% (something to think about: how might MKC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that McCormick & Co Inc paid investors a total of $18.70/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.92/share, we calculate that MKC has a current yield of approximately 2.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.92 against the original $15.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.53%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham