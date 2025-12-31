One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

12/30/2025 End date: 12/30/2025 Start price/share: $60.13 End price/share: $170.66 Starting shares: 166.31 Ending shares: 166.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 183.82% Average annual return: 10.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,384.85

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,384.85 today (as of 12/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 183.82% (something to think about: how might MOH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt