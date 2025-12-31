“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|12/31/2015
|
|End date:
|12/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$60.13
|End price/share:
|$170.66
|Starting shares:
|166.31
|Ending shares:
|166.31
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|183.82%
|Average annual return:
|10.99%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$28,384.85
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,384.85 today (as of 12/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 183.82% (something to think about: how might MOH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt