The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

IRM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/31/2015 $10,000



12/31/2015 $53,870



12/30/2025 End date: 12/30/2025 Start price/share: $27.01 End price/share: $83.36 Starting shares: 370.23 Ending shares: 646.37 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.98 Total return: 438.82% Average annual return: 18.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $53,870.27

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $53,870.27 today (as of 12/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 438.82% (something to think about: how might IRM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Iron Mountain Inc paid investors a total of $24.98/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.456/share, we calculate that IRM has a current yield of approximately 4.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.456 against the original $27.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 15.36%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken