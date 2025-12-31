“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/31/2015
|
|End date:
|12/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$27.01
|End price/share:
|$83.36
|Starting shares:
|370.23
|Ending shares:
|646.37
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$24.98
|Total return:
|438.82%
|Average annual return:
|18.33%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$53,870.27
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $53,870.27 today (as of 12/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 438.82% (something to think about: how might IRM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Iron Mountain Inc paid investors a total of $24.98/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.456/share, we calculate that IRM has a current yield of approximately 4.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.456 against the original $27.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 15.36%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken