“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

12/16/2025 End date: 12/16/2025 Start price/share: $26.48 End price/share: $28.90 Starting shares: 377.64 Ending shares: 377.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 9.14% Average annual return: 0.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,916.20

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,916.20 today (as of 12/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9.14% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis