“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|12/17/2015
|
|End date:
|12/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$26.48
|End price/share:
|$28.90
|Starting shares:
|377.64
|Ending shares:
|377.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|9.14%
|Average annual return:
|0.88%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,916.20
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,916.20 today (as of 12/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 9.14% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis