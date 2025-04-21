“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|04/21/2020
|
|End date:
|04/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$36.47
|End price/share:
|$127.22
|Starting shares:
|274.20
|Ending shares:
|274.20
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|248.83%
|Average annual return:
|28.44%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$34,882.54
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 28.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $34,882.54 today (as of 04/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 248.83% (something to think about: how might LYV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett