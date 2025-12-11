“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|12/11/2015
|
|End date:
|12/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$174.24
|End price/share:
|$455.78
|Starting shares:
|57.39
|Ending shares:
|57.39
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|161.58%
|Average annual return:
|10.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$26,164.20
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,164.20 today (as of 12/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 161.58% (something to think about: how might TYL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle