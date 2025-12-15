“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

DGX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/15/2020 $10,000



12/15/2020 $16,177



12/12/2025 End date: 12/12/2025 Start price/share: $124.50 End price/share: $182.56 Starting shares: 80.32 Ending shares: 88.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.92 Total return: 61.77% Average annual return: 10.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,177.25

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,177.25 today (as of 12/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 61.77% (something to think about: how might DGX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of DGX’s total return these past 5 years has been the payment by Quest Diagnostics, Inc. of $13.92/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.2/share, we calculate that DGX has a current yield of approximately 1.75%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.2 against the original $124.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.41%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros