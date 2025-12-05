“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

12/04/2025 End date: 12/04/2025 Start price/share: $30.74 End price/share: $17.18 Starting shares: 325.31 Ending shares: 420.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.92 Total return: -27.69% Average annual return: -6.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,229.10

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,229.10 today (as of 12/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -27.69% (something to think about: how might DOC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Healthpeak Properties Inc paid investors a total of $5.92/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.22004/share, we calculate that DOC has a current yield of approximately 7.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.22004 against the original $30.74/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.10%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers