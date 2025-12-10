The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Marriott International, Inc. (NASD: MAR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

MAR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/10/2015 $10,000



12/10/2015 $45,775



12/09/2025 End date: 12/09/2025 Start price/share: $68.23 End price/share: $283.84 Starting shares: 146.56 Ending shares: 161.28 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.34 Total return: 357.79% Average annual return: 16.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,775.99

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $45,775.99 today (as of 12/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 357.79% (something to think about: how might MAR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Marriott International, Inc., investors have received $14.34/share in dividends these past 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.68/share, we calculate that MAR has a current yield of approximately 0.94%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.68 against the original $68.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.38%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham