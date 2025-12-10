“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|12/31/2020
|
|End date:
|12/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$68.92
|End price/share:
|$145.53
|Starting shares:
|145.10
|Ending shares:
|152.53
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$5.75
|Total return:
|121.97%
|Average annual return:
|17.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,197.54
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $22,197.54 today (as of 12/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 121.97% (something to think about: how might DHI shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Horton Inc paid investors a total of $5.75/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that DHI has a current yield of approximately 1.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $68.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.80%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller