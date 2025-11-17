Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

11/14/2025 End date: 11/14/2025 Start price/share: $40.77 End price/share: $72.23 Starting shares: 245.28 Ending shares: 415.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.81 Total return: 200.44% Average annual return: 5.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,027.61

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $30,027.61 today (as of 11/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 200.44% (something to think about: how might OMC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Omnicom Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $35.81/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that OMC has a current yield of approximately 3.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $40.77/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.52%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert