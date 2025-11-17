“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|11/17/2015
|
|End date:
|11/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$101.50
|End price/share:
|$195.93
|Starting shares:
|98.52
|Ending shares:
|130.05
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$40.58
|Total return:
|154.80%
|Average annual return:
|9.80%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$25,469.67
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $25,469.67 today (as of 11/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 154.80% (something to think about: how might JNJ shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Johnson & Johnson paid investors a total of $40.58/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2/share, we calculate that JNJ has a current yield of approximately 2.65%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.2 against the original $101.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.61%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller