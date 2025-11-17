The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Roper Technologies Inc (NASD: ROP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

ROP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/17/2005 $10,000



11/17/2005 $131,392



11/14/2025 End date: 11/14/2025 Start price/share: $38.44 End price/share: $449.50 Starting shares: 260.15 Ending shares: 292.38 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.87 Total return: 1,214.27% Average annual return: 13.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $131,392.58

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $131,392.58 today (as of 11/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,214.27% (something to think about: how might ROP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Roper Technologies Inc paid investors a total of $26.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.64/share, we calculate that ROP has a current yield of approximately 0.81%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.64 against the original $38.44/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.11%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch