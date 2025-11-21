One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Costco Wholesale Corp (NASD: COST) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

COST 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/23/2015 $10,000



11/23/2015 $64,868



11/20/2025 End date: 11/20/2025 Start price/share: $163.45 End price/share: $893.29 Starting shares: 61.18 Ending shares: 72.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $63.26 Total return: 548.94% Average annual return: 20.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $64,868.28

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $64,868.28 today (as of 11/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 548.94% (something to think about: how might COST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of COST’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Costco Wholesale Corp of $63.26/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2/share, we calculate that COST has a current yield of approximately 0.58%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.2 against the original $163.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.35%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett