“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/23/2015
|
|End date:
|10/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$185.50
|End price/share:
|$744.60
|Starting shares:
|53.91
|Ending shares:
|66.04
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$65.95
|Total return:
|391.74%
|Average annual return:
|17.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$49,190.11
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $49,190.11 today (as of 10/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 391.74% (something to think about: how might GS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Goldman Sachs Group Inc paid investors a total of $65.95/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 16/share, we calculate that GS has a current yield of approximately 2.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 16 against the original $185.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.16%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” — Warren Buffett