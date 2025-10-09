“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

10/08/2025 End date: 10/08/2025 Start price/share: $122.17 End price/share: $289.46 Starting shares: 81.85 Ending shares: 101.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $32.81 Total return: 194.37% Average annual return: 24.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,434.65

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,434.65 today (as of 10/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 194.37% (something to think about: how might IBM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that International Business Machines Corp paid investors a total of $32.81/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.72/share, we calculate that IBM has a current yield of approximately 2.32%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.72 against the original $122.17/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.90%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin