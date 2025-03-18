The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

TXT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/18/2015 $10,000



03/18/2015 $16,957



03/17/2025 End date: 03/17/2025 Start price/share: $44.65 End price/share: $74.62 Starting shares: 223.96 Ending shares: 227.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.80 Total return: 69.65% Average annual return: 5.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,957.26

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,957.26 today (as of 03/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 69.65% (something to think about: how might TXT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Textron Inc paid investors a total of $0.80/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .08/share, we calculate that TXT has a current yield of approximately 0.11%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .08 against the original $44.65/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.25%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis