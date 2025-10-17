“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

DAL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/19/2015 $10,000



10/19/2015 $13,622



10/16/2025 End date: 10/16/2025 Start price/share: $50.27 End price/share: $60.40 Starting shares: 198.93 Ending shares: 225.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.42 Total return: 36.26% Average annual return: 3.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,622.95

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,622.95 today (as of 10/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 36.26% (something to think about: how might DAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Delta Air Lines Inc paid investors a total of $6.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .75/share, we calculate that DAL has a current yield of approximately 1.24%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .75 against the original $50.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.47%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch