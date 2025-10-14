“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/14/2015
|
|End date:
|10/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$21.43
|End price/share:
|$67.15
|Starting shares:
|466.64
|Ending shares:
|466.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|213.35%
|Average annual return:
|12.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,328.55
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,328.55 today (as of 10/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 213.35% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer