Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

EW 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/14/2005 $10,000



10/14/2005 $209,184



10/13/2025 End date: 10/13/2025 Start price/share: $3.49 End price/share: $72.95 Starting shares: 2,865.33 Ending shares: 2,865.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,990.26% Average annual return: 16.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $209,184.24

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $209,184.24 today (as of 10/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,990.26% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett