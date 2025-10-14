“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|10/14/2005
|
|End date:
|10/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$3.49
|End price/share:
|$72.95
|Starting shares:
|2,865.33
|Ending shares:
|2,865.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,990.26%
|Average annual return:
|16.41%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$209,184.24
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $209,184.24 today (as of 10/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,990.26% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett