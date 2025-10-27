“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Expedia Group Inc (NASD: EXPE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|10/27/2015
|
|End date:
|10/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$127.11
|End price/share:
|$218.85
|Starting shares:
|78.67
|Ending shares:
|82.85
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.50
|Total return:
|81.32%
|Average annual return:
|6.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$18,129.33
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $18,129.33 today (as of 10/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 81.32% (something to think about: how might EXPE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Expedia Group Inc paid investors a total of $6.50/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that EXPE has a current yield of approximately 0.73%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $127.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.57%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett