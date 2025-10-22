“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|10/22/2015
|
|End date:
|10/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$179.50
|End price/share:
|$599.35
|Starting shares:
|55.71
|Ending shares:
|65.17
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$57.15
|Total return:
|290.62%
|Average annual return:
|14.59%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$39,065.31
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,065.31 today (as of 10/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 290.62% (something to think about: how might NOC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Northrop Grumman Corp paid investors a total of $57.15/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.24/share, we calculate that NOC has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.24 against the original $179.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.86%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers