“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|10/07/2020
|
|End date:
|10/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$141.77
|End price/share:
|$453.25
|Starting shares:
|70.54
|Ending shares:
|70.54
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|219.71%
|Average annual return:
|26.17%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,972.79
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.17%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,972.79 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 219.71% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett