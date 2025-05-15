The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

AMT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/16/2005 $10,000



05/16/2005 $165,572



05/14/2025 End date: 05/14/2025 Start price/share: $16.46 End price/share: $204.50 Starting shares: 607.53 Ending shares: 809.21 Dividends reinvested/share: $47.51 Total return: 1,554.84% Average annual return: 15.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $165,572.48

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $165,572.48 today (as of 05/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,554.84% (something to think about: how might AMT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that American Tower Corp paid investors a total of $47.51/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.8/share, we calculate that AMT has a current yield of approximately 3.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.8 against the original $16.46/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 20.23%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger