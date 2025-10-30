The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

ABT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 10/30/2015 $10,000



10/30/2015 $33,519



10/29/2025 End date: 10/29/2025 Start price/share: $44.80 End price/share: $124.43 Starting shares: 223.21 Ending shares: 269.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.22 Total return: 235.30% Average annual return: 12.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $33,519.95

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $33,519.95 today (as of 10/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 235.30% (something to think about: how might ABT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Abbott Laboratories paid investors a total of $16.22/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.36/share, we calculate that ABT has a current yield of approximately 1.90%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.36 against the original $44.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger