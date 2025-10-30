“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|10/30/2015
|
|End date:
|10/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$44.80
|End price/share:
|$124.43
|Starting shares:
|223.21
|Ending shares:
|269.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$16.22
|Total return:
|235.30%
|Average annual return:
|12.85%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$33,519.95
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $33,519.95 today (as of 10/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 235.30% (something to think about: how might ABT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Abbott Laboratories paid investors a total of $16.22/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.36/share, we calculate that ABT has a current yield of approximately 1.90%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.36 against the original $44.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger